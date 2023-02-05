MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission announced a new playground and improved sidewalks will be available to the public at one of its public parks next week.

The Extreme Generation, located at Bannworth Park, is a rope course-inspired playground with enclosed skyways for children to interact with, according to a press release from the City of Mission.

The playscape replaces the previous playground installed in the 1980s.

The new playground will include towers, challenging climbing paths, turf for wheelchair complete wheelchair accessibility, a 10-spin similar to the Merry-Go-Round and a 24-foot-long sky bridge.

Two new sidewalks will be available allowing for increased accessibility. The goal is to provide resources for children to spend more time outdoors and bring families together, the city stated.

The new installation will open to the community during a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m., Monday Feb. 6 at Bannworth Park located on 1822 N. Shary Rd. in Mission.