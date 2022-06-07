MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mercedes, in partnership with Workforce Solutions, will host a job fair on Friday.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at the Mercedes Safe Dome Recreation Center (1202 N. Vermont Street.)

The event will be free to attend and no registration is required.

A total of 25 different businesses and employers will be represented at the job fair.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to bring resumes and other personal documents.