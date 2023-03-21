MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — City of Mercedes and Waste Collection has teamed up to host a city wide clean up for residents.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Collier Park located at Mathis Ave.

Waste connections will provide dumpsters for residents to properly dispose of materials they no longer need.

Acceptable items are the following:

Brush and yard clippings

Household garbage

Couches

Mattresses

Chairs

Appliances (Freon removed)

Items that will not be accepted at the cleanup are the following:

Construction debris

Paint

Pesticides

Asbestos

Batteries

Tires of any size

Flammable materials

Participants must provide proof of residence.