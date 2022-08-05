HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The city of Mercedes swore in their new Cheif of Police today.

Cheif Pedro Estrada was sworn in as the head of the Mercedes Police Department Friday, August 5, according to a press release from the city.

Source: City of Mercedes

Estrada took the oath of office in front of city leaders, community members and family. Estrada’s wife pinned his new badge.

Estrada has 24 years of experience working with various law enforcement agencies in Starr County and has been with the Mercedes PD for one year.

Estada’s previous role at the Mercedes PD was to direct and oversee all operations and functions of the Criminal Investigations Department.

The new Chief listed is priorities as community engagement, safety, and integrity.

“To the City of Mercedes, we will accelerate our community engagement like we’ve never done before, and together we will protect our community,” said Estrada.

Estada is replacing Interim Police Chief, Blanca Sanchez.