City of Mercedes names new police chief

(Int. Police Chief Jose Macias, Source: City of Mercedes Website)

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — A new chief has been named for the Mercedes Police Department.

City Manager Sergio Zavala has named Jose Macias as Police Chief for Mercedes.

According to a release, Macias has over 30 years of law enforcement experience.

“Chief Macias has a down-to-earth demeanor, and his promptness and responsiveness to citizens’ complaints, was highly considered. His ethics are well defined, and one of his primary strengths is the care and compassion he has for his department and the Mercedes community,” said Zavala in the release.

The release states there were seven other candidates for the position.

The previous Mercedes police chief,  Dagoberto “Dago” Chavez Jr., resigned on December 3, after just a little more than a year after taking the position.

