City of Mercedes elects two new city commissioners

Mercedes, Texas (KVEO)-Residents of the city of Mercedes have elected two new city commissioners during Tuesday’s runoff election.

According to preliminary results published by the Hidalgo County Elections Department, Jacob Howell defeated Melissa Rincon and won Place 1 on the City Commission.

 Joe Martinez defeated David Garza in the race for Place 3.

Hidalgo County developed a plan so that voters and poll workers will have minimal contact.

Howell won 654 votes and Martinez won 636.

All results are unofficial until the election is canvassed by the Mercedes City Commission.

