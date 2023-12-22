MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mercedes welcomed its new police chief.

Frank Sanchez was appointed as the City of Mercedes’s new police chief for the Mercedes Police Department on Thursday.

Sanchez was the police department’s Public Information Officer before being appointed as the Mercedes police chief.

“I am extremely thankful for this opportunity that has been given to me,” Sanchez said. “I am excited to lead a group of great men and women.”

Sanchez added he has seen Mercedes grow since 2016 and with new businesses and subdivisions being built he is working to improve their police operations to better serve the community.