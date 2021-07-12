City of Mercedes and Hidalgo County partner up to assist with flood relief

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Mercedes announced on their Facebook Sunday that they would be partnering up with Hidalgo County to provide “short-term relief” to those affected by recent floods.

Mercedes Mayor, Oscar Montoya told KVEO there wasn’t much the city could do to help residents who had flooding in their homes on June 9.

However, according to one Hidalgo County Community Service Agency representative, this idea was pulled together in a matter of 24 hours.

“The Community Service Agency of Hidalgo County is teaming up with Precinct One and the City of Mercedes to provide short-term disaster recovery assistance to Mercedes area residents that were affected by the recent rainfall that we had last week,” said Hidalgo County Community Service Agency Public Relations Specialist, Clara Chapa.

An application distribution event was held Monday, June 12 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mercedes Safe Dome.

“Once families come and apply, they can qualify for assistance in the form of gift cards that we will give to the households,” said Chapa. “There gift cards can be used for purchases for supplies for clean up or minor home repairs.”

According to Hidalgo County Community Service Agency, residents can qualify for those gift cards based on property damage and their income.

Mercedes resident, Laura Alvarado said she applied for this same flood relief program last year and was denied.

“According to the income guidelines I didn’t qualify so I didn’t have help last year,” said Alvarado.

Although Hidalgo County and the City of Mercedes held this program in an effort to help residents with flood damage, Alvarado added, “It is help. It’s a little bit of help for our citizens but it’s not the help we are looking for.”

Alvarado did attend the distribution event and hopes she will be eligible for flood relief this year.

Hidalgo County has already booked appointments to discuss further with families their flood damage through June 14.

For further questions on this short-term relief program, please call the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency at (956) 383-6240 or email chcsa@co.hidalgo.tx.us.