MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen residents are dealing with a lot of brush on their yards, curbs and alleys.

ValleyCentral spoke with the city about what it’s doing to handle this challenge that came from a series of storms in recent weeks.

According to the city, it is going around the streets and picking up the brush and then it gets dropped off at a giant lot in Mission.

The lot was set up after a storm in late April after it was permitted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

“Everything is being done by city employees. City equipment, city staff. So we’re not contracting anything out and we do have overtime budgets allocated for emergencies like this,” Roberto Trevino Jr., the Renewable Resources Manager with McAllen Public Works said.

The city says it is collecting this brush from curbside and starting in alleys. It is part of an effort to cover the city in two weeks – dividing the city into three quadrants.

”We’re doing it in one-week schedules. So this week, we’re actually in the center of McAllen, which is from Trenton to the expressway. First two weeks, we concentrate on the curbside only. This second shift that we start this week, we’re actually picking up the alleys already as well,” Trevino added.

Since the series of storms began in April, the city has collected around 40,000 yards of brush at the lot.

The brush collected is being ground into a compost and mulch product. And the mulch and compost are sold by the city at its composting facility and recycling center.

“Our compost is only $1.75 a bag for a 40 pound bag and our mulch is $2.15. And we sell almost 100,000 bags a year,” Trevino noted.

This brush is scheduled to be ground in early June.

Debris other than the brush from the storm is taken to the Hidalgo County landfill.