City of McAllen swears in new mayor, returning officials

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO)—With the votes officially canvassed from the 2021 general and special runoff municipal election, the city of McAllen swore in new and returning elected officials to the city commission, including a new Mayor.

Pictured: Javier Villalobos PHOTO: Sal Castro KVEO Photojournalist

Before the start of the meeting, the official Oaths of Office for the various elected officials were given.

Once sworn in, the meeting proceeded as a City of McAllen Commission meeting.

Javier Villalobos defeated Veronica Whitacre in the June 5 runoff election to win the position as McAllen mayor.

Villalobos won the election with 4,744 votes to Whitacre’s 4,538 votes. Villalobos won with 51.11 percent of the election total.

The new mayor had served as commissioner of McAllen’s district one since 2018.

The two candidates garnered the most votes in the initial city election in May.

PHOTO: Sal Castro KVEO Photojournalist

Villalobos thanked his family, supporters, and voters for the the opportunity to serve as mayor of McAllen.

He also thanked former mayor Jim Darling, saying “McAllen wouldn’t be what it is without [him].”

“I hope to gain your trust and your confidence,” said Villalobos. “The Lord has blessed me here in the Valley, I want to continue being blessed here, and now to serve you as your mayor.”

Villalobos’s term will last four years.

Elections were also held for three city commissioner races in McAllen.

Tony Aguirre will take over the position of District 1 commissioner after defeating Lucia Thompson with 1,625 votes to 1,184 votes.

Omar Quintanilla retained his position as District 3 commissioner after defeating Delma Tamez with 655 votes to 397 votes.

Jose “Pepe” Cabeza de Vaca retained his position as District 6 commissioner after defeating Larry Esparza with 1,013 votes to 804 votes.