City of McAllen to resume downtown parking enforcement

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — City of McAllen officials will be resuming parking enforcement in the downtown area.

McAllen’s Downtown Parking Services Division will be resuming enforcement on Saturday, May 1.

The city had suspended parking enforcement due to the pandemic. It was a move to help slow the spread and help local businesses.

According to a release, parking enforcement includes parking meters and off-street parking lots where decal permits are required to park. McAllen visitors are also encouraged to use the McAllen Parking Garage, located at 221 S. 15th St. at the corner of 15th & Chicago. There is a $1 fee for the first hours and $0.50 for every additional hour. The release mentions overnight parking is allowed.

For more information call (956) 681-3525.