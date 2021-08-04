City of McAllen to move emergency shelter for COVID positive migrants

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen announced that the location of the emergency temporary shelters for COVID-positive immigrants will change.

On Monday, Hidalgo County and McAllen signed disaster declarations of local disaster regarding the recent spike in asylum-seeking migrants.

The location of the temporary emergency shelters housing COVID positive migrants will be moved from 23rd street in Mcallen to a Hidalgo County property near Customs and Border Protection operations.

A release also states the city is asking the federal government for relief due to the increase of individuals being released into the city by officials.

“I know y’all are angry, and we get the calls, we get the texts and we get the emails,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said in a social media post. “But please do not misplace your anger. It is not our commission that is responsible for this they did what they had to do to protect each and every one of you.”

According to the city of McAllen, since mid-February of 2021, there have been over 7,000 confirmed COVID-19 positive immigrants released into the City of McAllen by CBP, including over 1,500 new cases in the past seven days.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez told ValleyCentral the infection rate for migrants rose to a shocking 16%, doubling the numbers from last time.

“The City of McAllen is grateful to Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez and County Commissioner

Precinct 3 Everardo “Ever” Villarreal for their efforts in support of this action,” the press release stated.

Both Cortez and McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said they have not heard “a single word” from the federal government.