MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen will host a job fair on Wednesday, March 8, at the McAllen Public Library.

The city’s news release said those interested should bring their resumés and are encouraged to apply online beforehand to expedite the process to allow for on-site interviews.

City departments participating in the event include McAllen Police Department, Parks & Recreation, Public Works, McAllen Public Library, McAllen Public Utilities, and others.

The job fair is set for Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the McAllen Public Library located at 4001 N. 23rd St.