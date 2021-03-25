City of McAllen to host first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The City of McAllen will host a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday March 26 at the McAllen Convention Center.

Online pre-registration begins on Thursday, March 25 at 6 p.m. here.

2,000 vaccines will be available. Those that register will receive a confirmed appointment time, and are asked to arrive no earlier and no later than 30 minutes from the scheduled appointment.

Onsite Registrations will begin at 9:00 a.m tickets will be issued only to registrants that fall under the 1a, 1b, 1c criteria.

Walk-ins will be accepted after 1 p.m. if vaccines are still available.

Based on previous vaccine clinics, McAllen officials are advising registered participants the following:

Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)

Bring clearance letter from their physician

Work ID or other proof of employment

People are encouraged to bring water and snacks

There could be periods of waiting and sitting in your vehicle

Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic

Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them

Vaccines will be administered by McAllen I.S.D. school nurses and Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department nurses.