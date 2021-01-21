City of McAllen to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses sit ready to be administered at the Austin Public Safety Wellness Center for Austin firefighters, police, and EMS employees. December 28, 2020. Photo Courtesy Austin Fire Department.

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—McAllen city officials announced they will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday Jan. 22 at the McAllen Convention Center.

The city is hosting the clinic, in conjunction with the McAllen Independent School District and Hidalgo County.

Health officials will start the vaccine distribution at 8 a.m. for all pre-registered individuals in Tier 1A and Tier 1 B.

Pre-registration, will begin Thursday Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. and can be done via drive-thru at the McAllen Performing Center Parking lot, or online here.

Entrance for onsite registration is on Ithaca and 29th Street. Face masks are required while interacting with city staff at all times.

Attendees will be pre-screened and their temperature will be checked prior to pre-registration.

Please do not attend if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, the city said, or have been directly exposed to someone who has tested positive or if pending COVID-19 test results.

“The City of McAllen is pleased to be able to offer the first of many COVID-19 vaccine clinics for our residents,” said McAllen Mayor Jim Darling. “I encourage everyone who is eligible to register for this important vaccine and I ask the rest of the community to be patient as we continue to receive more doses so that we are able to vaccinate all individuals in our community and county. In the meantime, please continue to practice all COVID-19 safety protocols, especially wearing a mask, for the protection of others and yourselves.”

Th city will be following state protocol that targets healthcare workers. These workers will be asked to provide proof that they are in the healthcare industry.

The clinic also targets anyone that is 65 years or older. In addition, people aged 18 and older with certain medical conditions are eligible to be vaccinated with the advice of their doctors.

Based on previous vaccine clinics held throughout Hidalgo County, McAllen officials are advising the following:

· Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)

· Bring clearance letter from their physician

· People are encouraged to bring water and snacks

· There could be periods of waiting and sitting in your vehicle

· Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic

· Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them

Vaccines will be administered by McAllen I.S.D. school nurses and Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department nurses.