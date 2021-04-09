City of McAllen to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic, ‘no registration required’

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of McAllen will be having a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, with limited doses, on Friday, April 9, 2021.
According to a release, the city will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the McAllen Convention Center, located at 700 Convention Center Boulevard, on a first-come, first-serve basis.
City officials state no registration is required.
This vaccine is available for anyone 18 and older.
A social media post published at 10:28 a.m. states the doses are available “right now.”
Below are entrance guidelines stated in the release:
- Entrance is through 29th St. and Col. Plummer Drive (Galveston Ave.) at light
- Follow Col. Plummer Drive to the right to the west side of the McAllen Convention Center
- Parking and entrance for the clinic will be on the west side of the McAllen Convention Center