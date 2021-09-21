City of McAllen to hold public hearing on tax increase proposal

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen will host a public hearing for residents regarding the commissioner’s tax increase proposal.

All seven city commissioners are for the proposal which calls for a tax rate that is greater than the no-new-revenue tax rate, meaning it’s a proposal for a tax increase.

For the 2021 fiscal year, the McAllen city commission is proposing the tax rate to be $0.495600 per $100, and the voter-approved tax rate to $0.507015 per $100.

Because the proposed tax rate is not higher than the voter-approval rate, the city is not required to hold an election.

Residents are encouraged to speak to city commissioners to express support or opposition to the tax rate and to attend the public hearing.

The public hearing will be held on Sept. 27 at 5:00 p.m. at McAllen City Hall, Commission Chamber third floor.