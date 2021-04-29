City of McAllen to give free IMAS tickets at COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — A first-come, first-serve COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in McAllen on Friday, April 30 at the McAllen Convention Center from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies last.

The city will offer a free admission ticket for the International Museum of Arts & Science as an incentive for those that get vaccinated.

After receiving their first or second dose, the resident may show a vaccination card with “MCC” to IMAS. One person may visit as many times in May for free by showing their vaccination card with MCC.

Those attending the clinic are asked to fill out the required forms before attending the clinic. The forms can be found here.

Please note the following entrance directions: