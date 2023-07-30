MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The city of McAllen has entered into a partnership with city of Puerto Vallarta.

The collaboration is part of a sister city agreement between both entities.

The signing took place Saturday morning at MXLAN – that is the annual festival celebrating the unique Hispanic culture that can only be found in the Valley.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos says the signing solidifies the cities will be working together in developing future projects.

“This signing formalizes our friendship and marks the start of endless opportunities for our respective regions,” said Villalobos.

According to a city officials, the Sister City Agreement with Puerto Vallarta can strengthen tourism, events, education and cultural exchanges.

The partnership is part of an exciting milestone in the journey towards a mutually beneficial partnership with Mexico that started in 2022.