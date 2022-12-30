McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen and its 2,500 employees say they are working hard to improve residents quality of life through numerous anticipated projects this upcoming year.

McAllen City Manager Roel Roy Rodriguez tells Valley Central, “We see quality of life in a more holistic approach. That includes transportation, our airport, our international bridges, and certainly, capital projects.”

In 2022, the City of McAllen set in motion multiple projects regarding transportation, traffic, and most importantly, drainage.

“The major focus of the City of McAllen Mayor and Commission is drainage, and it has been now for five years in a row,” says Rodriguez. “Many drainage projects were completed and I think the biggest project that was completed this year was traffic.”

Rodriguez states that the 2018 Bond Election Traffic Improvement Projects, which were completed in May, helped alleviate traffic congestion through improved traffic signals and timing studies made at intersections within the city.

However, traffic continues to be an issue as a part of the I-2 and I-69 Interchange Project currently under construction.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the highway project is expected to be completed at the end of 2023.

“Traffic just seems bad in our region, And a lot has to do with the construction going on in the interstate,” he adds. “We will see a lot of that traffic and congestion that’s happening now. It’s not going to disappear because we’re a growing community, but it’s going to certainly be alleviated once the Interstate is complete.”

In addition to expected improvement sin drainage, traffic and transportation this upcoming year, Rodriguez says more projects will be underway thanks to the city’s record-breaking revenue and budget.

“This year, we have the biggest budget we’ve ever had in our history of $641 million. And that’s because almost 300 million is in capital improvements,” he states. “That’s what the citizens will see this coming year is the completion of a lot of those projects.”

These said projects include improvements to the McAllen International Airport, a new Parks and Recreation Office, the opening of the city’s first satellite station for Metro’s bus services, and improvements made to the Anzalduas International Bridge – allowing cargo to go through the bridge for the very first time.

“We’re very excited about 2023,” Rodriguez adds. “We’re in a very good place financially, and I think that the best days for McAllen are ahead of us.”