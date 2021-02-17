Closing or Delays

City of McAllen schedules COVID-19 vaccine clinic

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of McAllen has scheduled a vaccine clinic for February 18.

Pre-registration for the clinic will take place Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Parking Lot via drive-thru. The entrance for onsite registration is on Ithaca and 29th Street, according to a release.

Face masks are required.

This clinic is for those 65 and older, and those 18 and older with pre-existing conditions.

Hidalgo County and McAllen officials are advising the following:

  • Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)
  • Bring clearance letter from their physician
  • People are encouraged to bring water and snacks
  • There could be periods of waiting and sitting in your vehicle
  • Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic
  • Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them

Vaccines will be administered by McAllen I.S.D. school nurses and Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department nurses, said the release.

