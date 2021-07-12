City of McAllen renames center in honor of fallen officers

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO)—McAllen police officers Edelmiro Garza Jr. and Ismael Chavez were honored with the unveiling of the newly renamed Garza-Chavez Police Community Network Center.

On July 11, 2020 officers Garza Chavez Jr. were killed while they were responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in McAllen.

The suspect of the incident shot both officers when they answered the door.

The new facility was previously known as the Los Encinos Police Community Network Center before being renamed.

Garza’s and Chavez’s families were given a Purple Heart pin during the event.

“We lost two sons, two brothers, we lost a husband,” said McAllen city manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez. “Today we keep that promise, which is to never forget.”

“This building and now this monument will from this day forward hopefully close that huge gap that was created and continue that promise that we made that day,” said Rodriguez.

Watch the ceremony below. Credit: City of McAllen