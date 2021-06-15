City of McAllen proclaims June as Elder Abuse Prevention month

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The City of McAllen Commissioner Joaquin Zamora proclaimed the month of June as Elder Abuse Prevention Month.

The city announced the proclamation on their social media account with a statement on their dedication to senior residents.

“Our senior residents are vital & integral members of our community. It is our duty to reach out to those in need.” City of McAllen

The city encourages individuals to contact the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services if abuse is suspected.

Various injuries caused by abuse include scratches, cuts, bruises, burns, broken bones, or bedsores, according to Texas Adult Protective Services.

To report abuse, neglect, or exploitation click here or call 1-800-252-5400.