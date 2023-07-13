MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The City of McAllen is offering community centers as cooling shelters for the community this summer.

Lark, Las Palmas, and Palm View community centers are available for residents who need a place to stay cool and comfortable.

Sarah Canizales, manager of the Las Palmas community shelter, says they are open.

“Our facility is open to the public, to come in and cool off in the lobby and they can even charge their phones here,” Canizalez said.

She adds the community center is cool and has water fountains to stay hydrated.

The City of McAllen reminds residents the city’s libraries are also open to the public.

Sarah Montoya with the McAllen library system says their three locations in their Lark, Palm View and Central branches offer not just a place to cool off, but forms of entertainment as well.

“People can come in. We’ve got computer labs at all our locations. People can come in and use our computers for whatever reason,” Montoya said. “There are programs at all three of our locations for all ages in English and Spanish, so we welcome people to come in and take advantage of the resources we have here.”

Montoya says the library also has family play centers available at its centers.

“Our children’s department has family play centers, which are games, which are toys that families can join in and play with their little ones,” Montoya said.