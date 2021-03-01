City of McAllen offers COVID-19 rental assistance

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) —The city of McAllen is looking to help out residents that have fallen behind on payments and are on the verge of being evicted.

The new program is open to both residents and landlords to seek relief from lost rent due to the pandemic.

To be considered the household’s income must be 80% below the area median income and are not currently receiving rental assistance due to COVID-19 impact from any other agency.

“We have our application online. All the processes will be via online. You can go to McAllen.net net and look for the grants and administration department and we will have that information available for our city of McAllen residents there,” said Julia Lash, assistant director of Grant Admission.

Residents interested in applying must fill out an application online at this link and provide all required documentation, such as proof of income and copy of the eviction notice