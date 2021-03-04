COVID-19 RGV Information

City of McAllen, McAllen ISD win Connectivity Hero of the Year Award

MCALLEN, Texas — The city of McAllen and the McAllen Independent School District (ISD) announced they have earned the 2020 Connectivity Hero of the Year Award for their efforts in deploying accessible Wi-Fi across the city.

The city and district collaborated with Frontera Wireless Consulting to establish an outdoor Wi-Fi network to serve thousands of students. The effort cost $3.1 million and was funded in part by the Cares Act.

“Really it’s recognition of all the crews that did it and the most important thing is, the end result, is that we got kids that are now on equal footing with everybody else when it comes to technology,” said McAllen Mayor Jim Darling.

Mayor Darling said it was an ongoing effort over the last seven years, but was made more urgent when the pandemic started.

Currently the Wi-Fi access points service 16,000 homes.

