MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen may be getting a drive-in theater.

The commission will be discussing the incorporation of a drive-in theater at its next city meeting.

Source: City of McAllen

The theater, to be named Valley’s Drive-In Theater LLC, must be approved before the city can move forward with any construction.

According to city officials, the drive-in theater has a conditional use permit.

If approved, the drive-in will be located at 3166 Ash Avenue.

The next City Commision meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 11.