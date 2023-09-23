MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen and Palm Valley Animal Society are hosting a drive-thru microchip clinic on Saturday.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the City Hall parking lot, located at 1300 Houston Ave.

“By becoming responsible pet owners, these microchips will help identify their pets and prevent them from being sent to Palm Valley Animal Society, reducing the number of lost pets at the animal shelter,” said Nancy Treviño, director of McAllen Environmental Health & Code Enforcement.

Pet owners are required to bring proof of McAllen residency such as a driver’s license, water bill, light bill, etc.

Pets must be at least 6 weeks old to qualify for a microchip.

For more information contact the McAllen Environmental Health & Code Enforcement Department at (956) 681-1919.