City of McAllen freezes “RGV Fridge” project, cites sanitation concerns

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: City of McAllen

MCALLEN — A project aiming to provide the public with free food has been halted.

The City of McAllen’s Health and Code Enforcement ruled that the RGV Free Fridge project lacked sanitation upkeep.

“While the project is commendable, the inability of the organization to ensure proper internal cooked food temperatures, like any other commercial food establishment must follow, would potentially cause food-borne illnesses or other issues,” city officials wrote in a statement.

The RGV Free Fridge opened at the McAllen Food Park on Monday and served to address food insecurity experienced in the Rio Grande Valley.

“Take what you need, leave what you can,” one of the project’s founders wrote about the project.

The City of McAllen has decided to leave this project behind for now.

In a statement, the City of McAllen noted that they suggested the organization to partner with Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley to help sanitize the fridge.

It is unclear of the project will do this, but the project’s official Instagram stated that they have removed the fridge from the park and are on temporary hold.

“We believe access to food is a HUMAN RIGHT, and for this reason we continue to fight for you all,” the Instagram post stated.

Our first fridge is officially set up & ready for food donations!✨ Available to the public 24/7 at @diegosfoodtruck_ located in The Mcallen Food Park next to Archer Park & Downtown Mcallen! Take what you need, leave what you can! The fridge is empty as of now- so please stop by and show it some love! ♥️ A huge thank you to Diego, for hosting our first RGV free fridge! Stop by and get some food made with ingredients locally sourced from his family farm! Fridge Art by member of our organization @angelascollages 🌻 Check out her post to see her inspiration behind the collage & BTS pictures! —— Nuestro primer refrigerador está oficialmente configurado y listo para donaciones de alimentos! ✨ Disponible para el público las 24 horas, los 7 días de la semana en @diegosfoodtruck_ ubicado en The Mcallen Food Park junto a Archer Park y el centro de Mcallen. ¡Toma lo que necesites, deja lo que puedas! La nevera está vacía a partir de ahora, ¡así que pasa por aquí y muéstrale algo de amor! ♥️ ¡Un gran agradecimiento a Diego, por albergar nuestro primer refrigerador gratuito RGV! ¡Pase por aquí y obtenga algo de comida hecha con ingredientes locales de la granja de su familia! Fridge Art por un miembro de nuestra organización @angelascollages 🌻 ¡Mira su publicación para ver su inspiración detrás del collage!

