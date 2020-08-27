City of McAllen firefighters receive over $54K from congressional grant

MCALLEN, Texas — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced $54,545.72 in funding for firefighter safety and operations for the City of McAllen.

The congressman’s press release said the grant was awarded as part of the Assistance for Firefighters Program (AFG).

The funds come from the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration, said the release.

“Firefighters understand their duty is to protect and serve our community and that’s what makes them heroes,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “I’m proud to stand with the men and women who run toward the flames and danger in the 15th District of Texas. It’s imperative we keep them well-funded so they are able to respond to any situation.”