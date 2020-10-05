City of McAllen extends closure date for Bicentennial Boulevard project

MCALLEN, Texas — The City of McAllen announced the extension closure date of construction of the roadway intersection of Northgate Lane at Bicentennial Boulevard will continue to remain closed along Northgate Lane.

The city said the roadway which has been closed to all through traffic between 23rd Street and Main Street since Monday, Aug. 17 was expected to reopen on Friday, Oct. 23.

The closure will now be extended to Friday, Oct. 30. Residents will still be able to access their homes, said the city.

For a status on this project, please visit the City of McAllen Engineering Department website.