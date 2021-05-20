City of McAllen drops face mask requirement at most city facilities

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Thursday, the City of McAllen announced that the city will stop requiring employees and the public to wear face masks at most city facilities.

The new guidance will go into effect on Friday, May 21 at 11:59 p.m. and masks are not required in the following places:

–McAllen City Hall,

–McAllen Public Library,

–McAllen Development Center,

–McAllen Police Department,

–Municipal Court,

–McAllen Public Works Recycling Center,

–Lark Community Center

–Las Palmas and Palmview Community Center.

–Palm View Golf Course,

–McAllen Convention Center,

–Performing Arts Center.

However, the public and employees of McAllen International Airport, McAllen’s Central Bus Station, and on all Metro McAllen city busses are required to continue wearing face-coverings due to the Federal Emergency Amendment 1546-21-01.