MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen approved a one million dollar donation to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley for the development of a cancer research center.

“This research institute will have a tremendous and positive impact on the health and well being of the entire region,” said McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos.

The donation will be added to the funding recently approved by the UT System Board of Regents.

“Opening up our community to not only having medical students trained here in a medically underserved area, but also, allowing our residents the opportunity to be a part of cancer medical research, helping to treat many of the illnesses that plague this region,” Villalobos said.