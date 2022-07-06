MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen looks in to setting regulations on pop-up markets.

During the pandemic, many small business owners turned to pop-up markets as an essential part of their income, said Lucia Rosales owner of Athena’s Shoppe.

“This is all I do so this is what I do for a living, this is what buys my daughter her diapers, this is what gets me by,” said Rosales.

Rosales said without them, many business would have been forced to closed and said she does not understand why the city would want to minimize their profit.

“This sustains a lot of people, it keeps the money here, that’s was my biggest issues here is why do away with this when its keeping money in the valley,” said Rosales. “If we didn’t have this what would’ve happened during COVID?”

Another small business owner who goes by Janelle who owns Janelle the Artist said that brick and mortar businesses also profit from pop-up markets.

“I would like them to know that they are really hurting a lot of small businesses and a lot of local small businesses who use these markets to get people into their restaurants,” she said.

Other business owners like Loly Fernandez, owner of Blue Dreams Mobile Smoke Shop, said she was able to turn her small business into a physical location because of the help from pop-up markets.

“Some concerns I have are not able to help my fellow vendors, friends to have their own store front one day, because that’s every body’s goals,” said Fernandez.

ValleyCentral reached out to the city of McAllen for comment on the new ordinances, but officials declined to comment.

According to commissioner’s workshop slide show presentation, markets are in violation of an ordinance prohibiting outdoor sales.

Now, the city is proposing limiting 4 markets per year per address on top of a $100 permit fee.

Fernandez who now hosts pop-up markets says she is already feeling the push-back from the city.

“I want them to know that they will be hurting a lot of small businesses, and we can’t be hurting our community we want them to grow,” said Fernandez.

It is unclear if commissioners will vote on this item in the next meeting on July 11, but Fernandez said she will be attending to speak on the matter.