MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen conducted a survey that portrays downtown McAllen as one of the most prevalent areas of homelessness in the city.

Raul Sanchez is one of those individuals living in the streets of downtown McAllen.

He says that as a result of sleeping on the streets, his personal items along with documents like his passport, birth certificate and social security cards were stolen.

Sanchez is now struggling to recover these documents needed to receive further assistance.

He says he doesn’t seek a lot of money – he just needs help in finding a home.

City of McAllen Homeless Data shows that 202 people in the city experienced unsheltered homelessness just last year.

Homeless people trespassing on private property and accumulation of trash have been the most common reported cases, causing the city to now seek for solutions.

The Salvation Army is only a couple miles away from downtown McAllen where they provide services for thousands each year.

Salvation Army Executive Director, Major Gabriel Elias, says “They got frustrations in life, and that’s happening everywhere in the world. And then, they don’t find a way to accommodate in the community.”

The agency offers overnight shelters, free clothing and food for those with no place to call home.

“More than 12,000 people come every year,” Major Gabriel adds.

They also work closely with individuals through social services to help them out of homelessness and into an independent living.

This report will ultimately guide the city of McAllen and other organizations to help individuals like Raul and hopefully resolve the rise of homelessness in the valley.