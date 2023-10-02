MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen celebrated its 10th annual McAllen Kids Marathon Kick-Off Mile on Friday.

The event serves as a way to teach wellness and healthy habits to children. The marathon brought in thousands of students from the area for the big run.

The kid’s marathon is the start of the McAllen Marathon, which takes place in January, where thousands of runners from all over the country gather to run a distance of their choice.

The McAllen Marathon distances range from a 5k to a full 26.2 marathon.

Danielle Banda contributed to this report.