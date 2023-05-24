MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen will begin spraying for mosquitos starting tonight.

The city’s Environmental Health and Code Department is spraying to reduce mosquito activity starting Wednesday night and will continue through Thursday.

Mosquito sprayers will begin at the far north and south ends of the city and work their way to the center of town.

The spraying will take two to three days, according to the city.

City officials recommend residents take precautions, including using insect repellant, wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors, and regularly draining standing water to eliminate the growth of mosquitos.

Mosquito complaints can be reported to the city’s customer service call center at (956) 681-3111 or to McAllen Code Officer at (956) 681-1900.