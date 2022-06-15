MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen announced a closure to Uvalde Avenue.

Beginning on Monday, June 20, Uvalde Avenue will be closed through all traffic between Taylor and Bentsen Roads, according to a media release.

The closure will occur as Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 works on improvements to a sewer system in the vicinity.

The closure will run through Oct. 20, 2022.

Despite the closure, the City of McAllen stated that residents will have access to their home at all times.

Motorists are asked to find alternate routes during the closure and exercise caution in the area.