MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen announced they are beating the heat and opening their third splash pad at the McAllen Youth Baseball Complex.

City members gathered Tuesday morning to host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new splash pad.

“It is a place where people can come and be able to enjoy water amenities,” Mark Quintanilla, Commissioner District 3 in McAllen said. “Water comes out and you’re able to enjoy getting out of the heat and enjoy some water splashing all over you.”

According to the city, the pad will have 10 water elements, most notably the Sneaky Spin Soaker, which will feature a handle that lets water players rotate the feature as it spills and dumps water.

“We’re very excited, especially at this complex because we get so many visitors here throughout the year that we felt that this would be a perfect spot to add to include this amenity here,” Denny Moline, McAllen Parks and Recreation Director said.

The current splash pads are located at ones are at Zinnia Park, and at Palm Beach community center. The city is hoping to break ground on a fourth splash pad at Curtis Park.

“It just gives them something to do on the weekends or during the week just gives them another opportunity to come out to our parks to visit our parks, especially with the heat down here in South Texas,” Moline said. “We are enhancing the quality of life for people to come out to enjoy the outdoors.”

The splash pad will require a lead time of seven months for production, city officials say.

The new amenity will be on the northeast side of the McAllen Youth Baseball Complex located at 8201 N. 29th St.