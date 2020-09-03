City of McAllen and school district partner to provide free Wi-Fi for students

MCALLEN, Texas — Students in the McAllen Independent School District will soon have free Wi-Fi. City and school district leaders gathered on Thursday to talk about the new project.

This project gives students access to the web from various locations around the city. It is especially important now that most schools are holding classes online. For the general public it is a way to tap into a valuable resource which includes information for services offered by the city.

Mayor Jim Darling, “It’s worth the investment. The whole purpose of this is to make sure our kids have equal access to education, because education has changed. The kids are learning at home, so that’s important.”

The project was a partnership between the city of McAllen and McAllen ISD. The city provided the hot spots, the school district the equipment. Both agree it was all for the good of the community.