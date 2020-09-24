City of McAllen and school district partner to promote census

MCALLEN, Texas – The city of McAllen and McAllen ISD have teamed up to promote the census and the importance of participating in the counting initiative.

The census team identified food distribution locations to correlate with the census low response tracts.

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling said that without the census, the school district’s food distribution would not be possible, “We wouldn’t get this program here without the census. We wouldn’t have enough money to provide the meals that we do for the kids, so the census is important.”

Community relations teams were on site to assist anyone with filling out the census while collecting meals.

