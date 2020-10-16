City of McAllen advising residents to avoid flooded areas

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- El Paso is reporting another record high for new coronavirus infections this Friday, just as tougher restrictions on businesses and public activity kick in.

The City-County Health Department said 838 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the past day, shattering Thursday's record of 717 new infections. A record 7,399 active cases also is being reported, and 112 patients are on intensive care, health officials said.