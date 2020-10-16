City of McAllen advising residents to avoid flooded areas

McAllen, TEXAS (KVEO)—A downpour has left many streets in McAllen with flooded areas.

The City of McAllen is advising residents to avoid the following areas due to flooding and other hazards:

Flooded Areas:

  • Ware Road and Auburn Avenue Southbound outer lane
  • 23rd between Pecan Blvd and Tamarack Avenue Northbound outer lane
  • Maple Avenue between 2nd Street and 3rd Street Westbound lane
  • Dove Avenue between Ware Road and 38th Street Westbound lane
  • 29th Street between Dove Avenue and Wisteria Avenue
  • Quamasia Avenue between 11th Street and 12th Street

Road closures due to flooding:

  • 2nd Street and Savannah Ave Southbound outside lane

Traffic Signal Out/Flashing

  • South 10th Street and Wichita Avenue

