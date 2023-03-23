MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen addressed an issue regarding odor in the city’s water Thursday morning.

“Some citizens, more than likely in south McAllen, have experienced odor in their water as of late yesterday or early this morning,” the City of McAllen stated in a post.

According to the post, McAllen’s Transmission and Distribution personnel have been flushing since Wednesday night and the odor should be eliminated by lunchtime Thursday, or shortly after.

The post stated that the odor does not pose a threat to public health or safety.