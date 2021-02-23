City of Los Fresnos responds to images of leaking portable toilets at mass vaccination site

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Los Fresnos responded to images of leaking portable toilets at last week’s mass vaccination site, admitting that it was a problem.

A viewer sent photos of raw sewage leaking from a portable toilet located at the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds during the city’s mass vaccination event.

The event was held on Sunday, Feb. 21, and was a combination of two-second dose clinics, which made the line longer than before.

The city allowed vaccine recipients to start the lineup at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20 and didn’t have a scheduled clean-up or toilet paper restock until 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

6,000 people, including seniors 65 and older along with immune-compromised individuals had no other option but to use the “disgusting” portable toilets.

Cameron County’s cities host their own vaccine distribution events with doses supplied by the state. The on-site facilities are paid by city taxpayer dollars.

A total of 18 toilets were rented and scattered over six locations, including six handicapped-accessible stalls.

After receiving the photos, City Manager Mark Milum told KVEO “we probably should have had someone earlier than 8 a.m. I think that was part of the problem.”

Milum told KVEO that the photos are a lesson learned, “we will hire somebody that is on the grounds full-time, doing nothing but cleaning each unit and assuring that they are clean for everybody’s use.”

The statement suggests that in the future Los Fresnos along with Cameron County will host another mass vaccination site at the Rodeo Grounds.

As of Tuesday, Cameron County does not have an online registration for seniors or qualifying vaccine recipients.