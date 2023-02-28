LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of La Joya launched its EMS ambulance service Tuesday morning.

La Joya city officials held their EMS Ambulance Rollout at the La Joya City Hall last week to prepare for Tuesday’s launch.

The EMS Service unit was partly funded by a grant from the Texas Department of Emergency Management, according to the city.

The ambulance service will be available to residents all throughout La Joya, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The EMS Service will form as part of the La Joya Fire Department.