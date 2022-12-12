HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Hidalgo’s Festival of Lights welcomes the Make-A-Wish RGV Christmas Party at the Payne Arena at 5:30 p.m. Monday

The Texas Alpha Epsilon Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi reached out to the city to coordinate a special Christmas event for the Wish Kids of the RGV and their families, according to the city’s news release.

The BSP along with the Make-A-Wish Rio Grande Valley is celebrating over 22 years of delivering holiday cheer to area children.

The Hidalgo Festival of Lights will be treating the children and their families to the Santa Express Train Tours to experience the 2-mile Illuminated Trail.

For more details and information, call 956-467-2618.