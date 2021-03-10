City of Harlingen to reopen park playgrounds, safety measures in place

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Harlingen will be reopening playgrounds at their city parks on March 12.
Playgrounds had been closed as a safety precaution due to COVID-19.
The city will be implementing safety measures to make playgrounds safe.
According to a release, those guidelines include limiting capacity on playgrounds, supporting physical distancing, cleaning surfaces, wearing face coverings, utilizing properly trained staff, and educating the community about the reopening guidelines.
The city also plans on disinfecting the playground equipment at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. This will prompt a 15-minute closure to allow staff to clean.
Occupancy limits will also be established.
Below are the temporary guidelines as stated in the release:
- Social distancing and avoiding crowded parks
- Do not visit parks if you are sick, tested positive for COVID-19, were recently exposed to COVID-19, or just don’t feel well
- Help children follow guidelines
- Adults or caregivers are required to monitor their children
- No groups larger than 10 people will be allowed except for families or people living in the same household
- Use of face coverings or masks required except for children under the age of two
- No food or drinks allowed in the playground area
- Visits should be limited to 30 minutes when others are in the playground
Parks staff will provide hand washing or sanitizing resources for playground users and parents are encouraged to bring their sanitizer for use during and after using the playground equipment.
The City of Harlingen urges the community to continue following the 3 W’s– wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash yourCity of Harlingen Press Release
City officials will be posting the guidelines and occupancy levels at each playground.