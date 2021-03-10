City of Harlingen to reopen park playgrounds, safety measures in place

A playground at a Harlingen City park is closed off with orange plastic and sign letting visitors know playgrounds cannot be used. Parks were initially closed as a precaution to COVID-19. They will reopen on March 12. //📷 Salvador Castro, ValleyCentral.com

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Harlingen will be reopening playgrounds at their city parks on March 12.

Playgrounds had been closed as a safety precaution due to COVID-19.

The city will be implementing safety measures to make playgrounds safe.

According to a release, those guidelines include limiting capacity on playgrounds, supporting physical distancing, cleaning surfaces, wearing face coverings, utilizing properly trained staff, and educating the community about the reopening guidelines.

The city also plans on disinfecting the playground equipment at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. This will prompt a 15-minute closure to allow staff to clean.

Occupancy limits will also be established.

Below are the temporary guidelines as stated in the release:

Social distancing and avoiding crowded parks

Do not visit parks if you are sick, tested positive for COVID-19, were recently exposed to COVID-19, or just don’t feel well

Help children follow guidelines

Adults or caregivers are required to monitor their children

No groups larger than 10 people will be allowed except for families or people living in the same household

Use of face coverings or masks required except for children under the age of two

No food or drinks allowed in the playground area

Visits should be limited to 30 minutes when others are in the playground

Parks staff will provide hand washing or sanitizing resources for playground users and parents are encouraged to bring their sanitizer for use during and after using the playground equipment. The City of Harlingen urges the community to continue following the 3 W’s– wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your City of Harlingen Press Release

City officials will be posting the guidelines and occupancy levels at each playground.