City of Harlingen to hold vaccine clinics

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen will be holding two vaccine clinics this week.

According to a post by the City of Harlingen, there will be two clinics available this week offering first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as boosters.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to those age five and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to those age 18 and older.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters will be available those age 18 and older.

The clinic will be held at the Harlingen Health Department (502 E. Tyler) at the following dates and times:

Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For more information, call (956) 216-5234.