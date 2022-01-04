City of Harlingen to hold vaccine clinics

City of Harlingen logo (Source: City of Harlingen Facebook page)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen will hold two vaccine/booster clinics this week.

The clinics will take place at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 E. Tyler Avenue.

The first clinic will be available from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The second clinic will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7.

First and second doses:

Pfizer (Five years of age and older)

Moderna (18 and older)

Johnson & Johnson (18 and older)

Boosters: