City of Harlingen to hold vaccine clinics

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen will hold two vaccine/booster clinics this week.
The clinics will take place at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 E. Tyler Avenue.
The first clinic will be available from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
The second clinic will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7.
First and second doses:
- Pfizer (Five years of age and older)
- Moderna (18 and older)
- Johnson & Johnson (18 and older)
Boosters:
- Pfizer (16 and older, or 12-15 pending CDC & Texas approval)
- Moderna (18 and older)
- Johnson & Johnson (18 and older)