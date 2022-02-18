HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen will hold a vaccine and booster clinic on Saturday.

According to a post by the City of Harlingen, the vaccine clinic will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harlingen Convention Center located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive.

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to those age five and older. Boosters will be available those 12 and older

First and second doses, as well as boosters, of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be available to those 18 years and older.

No appointment is needed, the post stated.